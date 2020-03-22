Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Virus shutdown shows us a new way of making media content

In the face of the coronavirus, media outlets have to improvise in order to survive and thrive

22nd March, 2020
Claire Byrne, suffering from symptoms, hosted part of her TV show from a shed at the end of her garden

I wrote recently that the first victim of Covid-19 would be the slow news day. Little did I know. Editorial meetings are now almost exclusively devoted to the virus and its impact. There is no need to ask a journalist for new leads: it’s simply which aspect of the coronavirus story they intend covering.

Across media, all serious journalism is about the pandemic. Who can blame the outlets? The story leaks from every...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: Reshaping the past, building a new future

In the chaos and uncertainty that life in the shadow of coronavirus has become, many of us choose to take comfort in chatting with friends and family on messaging platforms. In between the distraction of house renovations, that is

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

ECB must fund states to keep all workers on the payroll

A eurozone-wide social insurance scheme is what’s needed to stave off social disaster as a result of Covid-19

Aidan Regan | 2 hours ago

Businesses cannot engage in fiscal distancing

For many companies facing tax bills this week, the advice is simple: make sure your Vat return is made to the Revenue, and that your PAYE is up to date

Brian Keegan | 2 hours ago