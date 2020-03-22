Virus shutdown shows us a new way of making media content

I wrote recently that the first victim of Covid-19 would be the slow news day. Little did I know. Editorial meetings are now almost exclusively devoted to the virus and its impact. There is no need to ask a journalist for new leads: it’s simply which aspect of the coronavirus story they intend covering.
Across media, all serious journalism is about the pandemic. Who can blame the outlets? The story leaks from every...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team