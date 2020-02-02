Sunday February 2, 2020
Varadkar shouldn‘t be so quick to claim his success on Brexit

Fine Gael may be touting its ‘success’ in the run-up to the general election, but the outcome of Britain’s departure from the EU is still uncertain

2nd February, 2020
Leo Varadkar made a brave call in trusting Boris Johnson on the open border. Picture: Getty

Big Ben didn’t bong for Brexit on Friday. But if it had, Fine Gael would have reminded us that it wasn’t the full-time bell – it was merely the half-time hooter.

Fine Gael’s “success” on Brexit is now received wisdom, and is a mainstay of its pitch for re-election: Brexit is only halfway there; the country needs steady hands for the second half.

But just how successful...

