Trump’s increased support shows that it’s still the economy, stupid

The US presidential election provided all of the drama and intrigue that political nerds relish at election time. The landslide Joe Biden victory predicted by some pollsters did not materialise, though arguably there was something of the predicted Blue Wave in evidence given that he received more votes than any president in US history.
But there was also something of a Red Wave as Donald Trump’s vote increased from 2016. The surge in turnout occurred...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team