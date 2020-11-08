Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Trump’s increased support shows that it’s still the economy, stupid

Comment: The fact that millions have been lifted out of poverty in the US must be part of the reason for the president‘s decent showing in the election

8th November, 2020
President Donald Trump gestures to his vice-president Mike Pence on election night last Tuesday.

The US presidential election provided all of the drama and intrigue that political nerds relish at election time. The landslide Joe Biden victory predicted by some pollsters did not materialise, though arguably there was something of the predicted Blue Wave in evidence given that he received more votes than any president in US history.

But there was also something of a Red Wave as Donald Trump’s vote increased from 2016. The surge in turnout occurred...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Emer McLysaght: Gritting my teeth and heading to the dentist

The Chair of Doom looms large in the nightmares of many, but imagine how society – and our smiles – would look if dentists weren’t on hand to get us through our dental crises

Emer McLysaght | 6 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: the BBC and Strictly are meeting the coronavirus challenge head on

RTE could learn a thing or two from the Beeb’s reshaping of its flagship show in the age of Covid-19

Willie O'Reilly | 6 hours ago

Off Message: The personal touch that means so much

Comment: For just €45, a Christmas video message from Jedward can be yours. But what does it say about our changing relationship with our favourite celebs?

Nadine O’Regan | 6 hours ago