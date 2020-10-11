Trump’s dog whistling might be more about riling up liberals

There is no shortage of pictures of Barack Obama waving from the balcony of the White House. Yet when Donald Trump took to the balcony on Monday to salute the crew of the presidential helicopter, Marine One, who had just brought him back from hospital, liberals seized on the moment as another dog whistle for fascism.

The cable channel MSNBC called it a “Mussolini Moment”. CNN likened it to “something out of North Korea”. Filmmaker...