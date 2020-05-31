Transparency should not be a casualty of the Covid-19 health crisis

It’s a health crisis, not a war – truth doesn’t have to be the first casualty.

The cliché that “the first casualty of war is the truth” has been variously attributed to the oft-quoted Chinese strategist Sun-Tzu, the ancient Greek Aeschylus and to Hiram Johnson, the 20th century isolationist American senator.

Dissimulation, propaganda and active disinformation are all valid tactics in wartime. They can be used to deceive...