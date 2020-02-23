Tony O’Brien: An open letter to the next leader of the country

To those who may be Taoiseach,
There is feverish speculation about all the possible permutations of our next government, after an election that was dominated by the twin issues of housing and health. It is reasonable to assume that whichever of you emerges as Taoiseach will want to have at least a fighting chance of making positive progress in both health and housing before having to re-submit yourself to the unforgiving judgement of the electorate...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team