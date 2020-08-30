Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tomás Ryan: Defeating the virus is a race against time

Testing and tracing are our best tools against the spread of Covid-19, but we urgently need to accelerate and streamline the process

30th August, 2020
HSE staff testing for Covid-19 in Newsbridge, Co Kildare. It’s puzzling why the country’s full coronavirus testing capacity is not being utilised, says Tomás Ryan Picture: RollingNews

Starting from here, whether we are to regain our hard-won suppression of the coronavirus, or attain full elimination, we must now tread the initial path out of mitigation.

Everyone agrees that testing and tracing are central tools for the management of Covid-19 in the population. Local lockdowns, though understandably unpopular for those experiencing them, have been a success. The government has shown that it can enact clear and decisive regionalised measures that quickly and effectively...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tough decisions on pandemic supports need to be made - and made soon

Since economic pain is unavoidable, perhaps we need to find a way forward somewhere between Germany‘s spending and Britain’s cuts

Lucinda Creighton | 4 hours ago

A plague of pessimism and catastrophising stalks the land

People disdain the idea of naively optimistic pollyannas, but as a species it turns out we are far too ready to believe in bad news stories

Colin Murphy | 4 hours ago

State must step up to the plate to save the economy

As a difficult winter looms, governmental support is utterly crucial if we want to prevent the economy completely tanking

Ian Guider | 4 hours ago