Tomás Ryan: Children are still at the starting line in the race against Delta variant

Vaccination of our teenage population alone will take some months, so in the meantime we must do everything to protect our young people from the effects of Covid-19

Tomás Ryan

1st August, 2021
Pupils from schools in Kilcullen, Co Kildare: vaccinations will now be offered to 12 to15-year-olds in Ireland. Picture: RollingNews.ie

We are told we are now in a race between the vaccine and the variant, and that it is not yet clear which side is winning. But as the race continues, one uncomfortable fact is becoming apparent – our children are still sitting at the starting line.

Despite our successful vaccination programme and the highest vaccine enthusiasm in Europe, we have yet to vaccinate any of our child population. Meanwhile, the Delta variant grows and...

