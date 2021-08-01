Tomás Ryan: Children are still at the starting line in the race against Delta variant
Vaccination of our teenage population alone will take some months, so in the meantime we must do everything to protect our young people from the effects of Covid-19
Tomás Ryan
We are told we are now in a race between the vaccine and the variant, and that it is not yet clear which side is winning. But as the race continues, one uncomfortable fact is becoming apparent – our children are still sitting at the starting line.
Despite our successful vaccination programme and the highest vaccine enthusiasm in Europe, we have yet to vaccinate any of our child population. Meanwhile, the Delta variant grows and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Holly Shortall: The modern family has room for everyone – including pets
The definition of family is far broader than two adults plus children, I realise, as I pander to the demands of Wanda, our much loved and very spoilt rescue dog
Nadine O’Regan: Rowing in behind our Olympic champions
Just this once, we can all give ourselves permission to brag a little, even if our gold medal-winning rowers from Skibbereen are truly modest about their spectacular feat
Cathal Mac Coille: Inaction on injection centres just kicks the can down the road
Fully four years after the Oireachtas backed the setting-up of supervised drug injection centres, not one of them has opened
Ian Guider: Bankers rarely pay for financial wrongdoing
A new bill gives the Central Bank greater powers to make individuals in the financial sector more accountable for bad practice, but will they be enough?