Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tobias Lock: A no-deal, cliff-edge Brexit looks increasingly likely

For both sides to negotiate a deal by year end would require political bandwidth and trust – and there appears to be little of either

21st June, 2020
The EU and Britain were meant to have agreed a deal on fisheries by the end of this month, but are far from it. Picture: Getty

Last week, Britain confirmed what had long been in the offing – it will not seek an extension to the Brexit transition period, which will expire on December 31.

Until then Britain is, for most intents and purposes, still being treated as an EU member state even though it has formally left the union. The transition period buys both sides time to agree and ratify a treaty on a future relationship. Trade and other forms of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Willie O’Reilly: The public still have plenty to say about the media

We sometimes think of readers and viewers as disengaged, but the results of a new Reuters survey strongly suggest otherwise

Willie O'Reilly | 5 hours ago

Off Message: Our local pub is at the end of our rainbow

In lockdown life, the little things matter – and none more so than the chance to momentarily forget about the drudgery of our confinement

Nadine O’Regan | 5 hours ago

Appetite for Distraction: Time for GAA shorts and chicken fillet rolls to get their due

Forget the Martin-Varadkar negotiations: this is the stuff we really want to see in the programme for government

Emer McLysaght | 5 hours ago