The vote for Sinn Féin was the dog that finally barked

The rise of Sinn Féin is down to an anti-establishment vote that can be traced to three political economy factors.

These are the existence of the country‘s foreign direct investment-led growth model that creates winners and losers; rising wealth and housing inequalities; and almost a decade of austerity resulting in deteriorating public services and creaking public infrastructure.

Ireland’s economic growth model is politically and electorally unsustainable. It is based on using...