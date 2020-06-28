Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘The real surprise is not that it has happened, but that it took both parties so long’

The programme for government is comprehensive and, despite an understandable vagueness in some parts, shows a pathway to recovery

28th June, 2020
Fianna Fáil members believed that theirs was the party of the people, small farmers and small businesses and was there to ensure everyone got some share of whatever resources might be available

It was undoubtedly a historic moment as Micheál Martin led the new government into the Dáil chamber yesterday. It has taken a pandemic and nearly 100 years for the two parties that emerged from the ashes of the bitterly fought Civil War to agree to go in to government together. Truly historic.

The real surprise is not that it is happening, but that it took both parties so long to realise it...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The politics of language, put to the test

A quantitative text analysis of all programmes for government since 1997 reveals that, on the whole, the 2020 document has internalised changing voter demands

Aidan Regan | 3 hours ago

This three-party coalition is ill equipped for challenges ahead

While commentators enthusiastically welcomed the formation of this government, few of them asked the hard questions about its largely aspirational programme. Sinn Féin will be very satisfied with the outcome

Lucinda Creighton | 3 hours ago

‘A stepping stone towards healing the wounds of the Civil War’

Just as Michael Collins had to compromise on Ireland’s independence, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have taken a pragmatic view of how the two Civil War parties can work together in this new coalition

Nora Owen | 3 hours ago