Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The new normal of island life

‘Together apart’ is the mantra of our new world order. But what if your family are already living apart, and you‘re just trying to keep it together? Jessie Collins on co-parenting in the time of coronavirus

5th April, 2020
‘We have all been a bit stuck, operating within a set of tight spaces’. Picture: COLLINS

When the news is announced that the schools will close, there is a sort of high-pitched screaming in my ears of a frequency that possibly only people pinned to the edge of their resources, and perhaps chihuahuas, can hear. Like many parents, single or otherwise, my working week and wellbeing are held together by a delicate, sometimes complex structure of childcare, held with sticky tape and crazy glue, with strategically placed pressure valves deployed throughout...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: Are the days of global travel now numbered?

With most of the world in lockdown and the majority of us confined to our homes, international travel – seen not so long ago as casual and commonplace – may become a privilege afforded to the very few

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago

We are doing the right thing, but must trust our leaders are too

The surrender of our civil and personal freedoms has been done willingly to fight the global pandemic but when this nightmare is over, will all of us get all our liberties back?

Vincent Boland | 3 hours ago

Elaine Byrne: Get ready for a government of necessity

Our TDs have shown they can’t even agree on when the Dáil should sit, so it's a bit optimistic to think they could cooperate to run the country

Elaine Byrne | 3 hours ago