The new normal of island life

When the news is announced that the schools will close, there is a sort of high-pitched screaming in my ears of a frequency that possibly only people pinned to the edge of their resources, and perhaps chihuahuas, can hear. Like many parents, single or otherwise, my working week and wellbeing are held together by a delicate, sometimes complex structure of childcare, held with sticky tape and crazy glue, with strategically placed pressure valves deployed throughout...
