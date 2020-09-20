The Fianna Fáil gifts that keep on giving for the opposition

You would wonder what Micheál Martin did in a past life to deserve backbenchers like Marc MacSharry and Éamon Ó Cuív, two grand old Dukes of York who march up to the top of the hill and march back down again. The huffing and the puffing of all this marching and self-importance is a sight to behold.
It must surely be a strategy by the opposition parties to sit tight,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team