Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech giant and state won the battle, but the tax war is far from over

The US tech giant successfully defended its Irish tax practices against the European Commission last week, but EU reforms are surely on the way

19th July, 2020
The Apple/Ireland win was a blow to the European Commission’s strategy of using competition law to tackle corporate tax avoidance

The European Commission failed to show that the Irish state’s support for Apple’s tax avoidance strategies constituted illegal state aid. They also failed to show that the taxes Apple should have paid on the large profits sitting in Ireland were due to the Irish state. This is the verdict of the EU’s judges. It’s a blow to the Commission’s strategy of using competition law to tackle corporate tax avoidance. To tackle tax avoidance, they need...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Eddie Casey: Pension costs are a big challenge, but we need to address them now

As a nation, we’re getting older, and that means more expenditure on pensions, health and long-term care, the cost of which is likely to almost double by 2050. So how do we fund it?

Eddie Casey | 8 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: Truth is stranger than fiction in the House of Maxwell

HBO’s Succession is a fine watch, but it has nothing on the behaviour of the late Robert Maxwell and his daughter Ghislaine

Willie O'Reilly | 8 hours ago

Tomás Ryan: Of all Covid-19’s many impacts, its brain attack may be most troubling

The disease can damage several organs, but its possible neurological effects are perhaps the most complex and disturbing

Tomás Ryan | 8 hours ago