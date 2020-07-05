Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sweden proves that countries can be wealthy and clean too

Sweden began to separate carbon emissions from growth in the 1970s, with dramatic results

5th July, 2020
One of the most dramatic effects of a consistently high carbon tax in Sweden over three decades has been the behavioural changes it has fostered. Picture: Getty

Given a choice, would you prefer to live in a wealthy, high-emissions country, or in one with low emissions because it is poor? This is the false binary activists are often confronted with when serious climate action is being contemplated.

You will hear much about the “carnage and human misery” that would inevitably ensue were green policies to ever be implemented in Ireland. This reflects a narrative that runs something like this: “Yes, while of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Facebook battles blowback on hate speech

Why would a big advertiser entrust its reputation to a company that scores so low with its users?

Willie O'Reilly | 6 hours ago

Brian Hayes: Donohoe in the running to chair EU power group

The Finance Minister is well regarded by his ministerial peers in the influential Eurogroup and if he succeeds in becoming its chairman, it would give Ireland considerable say on the EU’s response to the Covid-19 crisis

Brian Hayes | 6 hours ago

Seagulls deserve our respect

From seagulls to pigeons to even rats, you might not like vermin, but you have to admire their tenacity – and you may as well, because there’s no getting rid of them

Emer McLysaght | 6 hours ago