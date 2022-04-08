Susan O’Keeffe: Zelenskyy has no choice but to continue the diplomatic circus

Technology was able to deliver President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into the heart of Irish democracy this week when he addressed members of the Oireachtas across a digital link from some unknown location in Ukraine.

Of course, this technology is no longer something to marvel at, but somehow the event felt like something to marvel at; leader of a war-torn country on a laptop somewhere, gathering himself up to lobby yet another country for urgent help.

Zelenskyy...