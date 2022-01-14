Susan O’Keeffe: Truss must move from Johnson’s Brexit line

How telling that the big dinner bash hosted by Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, for EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic included food from Wales, Scotland and England. No place for the apparently indigestible Northern Ireland. But then, NI is well-used to being treated as an outlier when it comes to the politics — and the realities — of the optimistically named United Kingdom.

That outlier status has turned to obstacle status in a post-Brexit...