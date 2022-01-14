Subscribe Today
Susan O’Keeffe: Truss must move from Johnson’s Brexit line

If the new foreign secretary uses the same language and tactics as previous UK negotiators it will yield the same ill-feeling and stalemate

Susan O'Keeffe
14th January, 2022
‘Liz Truss brings no tough negotiating reputation to this fraught situation. Her counterpart Maros Sefcovic however is an old European hand and has already dealt with her predecessor, David Frost, who hung up his Brexit boots before Christmas.’ Picture: Getty

How telling that the big dinner bash hosted by Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, for EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic included food from Wales, Scotland and England. No place for the apparently indigestible Northern Ireland. But then, NI is well-used to being treated as an outlier when it comes to the politics — and the realities — of the optimistically named United Kingdom.

That outlier status has turned to obstacle status in a post-Brexit...

