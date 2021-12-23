Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Susan O’Keeffe: This has been a year of profound change, and 2022 will be no different

Covid-19 and climate change have dominated the news all over the world in 2021, while at home the rise of Sinn Féin has brought about an increased debate about a united Ireland

Susan O'Keeffe
23rd December, 2021
Susan O’Keeffe: This has been a year of profound change, and 2022 will be no different

And there went 2021, staggering off the calendar, and it couldn’t go fast enough. From beginning to end, it’s been a battle with an invisible enemy, that has cost more money than any one event in the history of mankind.

Hardly the kind of record that people would have wished for or will want to look back on either. It’s an instinctive and intuitive response to record everything that we do, even...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook discovered that customers rarely walk, no matter how much they might complain. Picture: Bloomberg

Anton Savage: Companies don’t care about you, and they have the data to prove it

Columnists Anton Savage
Ben-Affleck with his former wife Jennifer Garner: once you’ve separated, you shouldn’t complain publicly about your ex

Nadine O’Regan: Affleck’s ex factor does him little credit

Columnists Nadine O’Regan
This time four years ago my child was still just a tiny baby I could cradle in my arms. Picture: Getty Images

Edel Coffey: The pleasure and pain of Christmas

Columnists Edel Coffey
Let’s all raise a glass to the bright months coming our way after midwinter. Picture: Getty Images

Nadine O’Regan: Reasons to be cheerful at Christmas

Columnists Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1