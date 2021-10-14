Susan O’Keeffe: Oil executives being held to public account is welcome and overdue
For the first time ever, the mighty and powerful companies will sit before a Congressional Committee in Washington and be probed about their extensive information campaigns as they relate to carbon emissions and climate change
Funding to drive carbon emission reductions is the least we might have expected and we were not disappointed in Budget 2022. But, overall, the announcements on climate change hardly caused a ripple and certainly cannot yet be seen as a gamechanger for our collective behaviour in relation to reducing emissions.
Small projects on recycling, waste management and protection of inland fisheries matter, but they are very much background activities – essential but not motivating wider public...
