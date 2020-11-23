Monday November 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Susan O’Keeffe: Mink variant a stark concern amid vaccine optimism

Scientists know that all new Covid-19 mutations have the potential to transmit even more readily than the existing strain — or may prove resistant to emerging vaccines

23rd November, 2020
The mink dimension adds another hurdle to the obstacle race to eradicate, or at least control, Covid-19. Picture: Getty

If a pangolin can or a bat can, then why not a mink? And what else might follow? Should we care that Covid-19 has emerged in Danish mink farms, in a mutated variety? Or is this just part of the virus landscape, a hiccup rather than another hammer-blow to the concerted effort?

Bats certainly got a bad rap when coronavirus first emerged, blamed almost exclusively for the virus which has caused untold damage and misery...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Lucinda Creighton: All eyes on Johnson for signs of pro-deal image makeover

The removal of Dominic Cummings’ influence on the British prime minister may allow Johnson to seek to avert the disaster of a no-deal Brexit

Lucinda Creighton | 1 day ago

Insurers last in popularity stakes as they are still not putting customers first

The Central Bank has rapped the insurance industry for ignoring its call to not pay dividends during the pandemic, insurers have not paid out on business interruption claims, and the industry is the subject of three high-level investigations

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

Polish and Hungarian muscle-flexing could endanger Europe’s recovery

Integrating the EU’s recovery fund into the normal budgetary process opened the door for authoritarian regimes in eastern and central Europe to veto it. But the EU must stand firm

Aidan Regan | 1 day ago