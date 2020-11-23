Susan O’Keeffe: Mink variant a stark concern amid vaccine optimism

If a pangolin can or a bat can, then why not a mink? And what else might follow? Should we care that Covid-19 has emerged in Danish mink farms, in a mutated variety? Or is this just part of the virus landscape, a hiccup rather than another hammer-blow to the concerted effort?

Bats certainly got a bad rap when coronavirus first emerged, blamed almost exclusively for the virus which has caused untold damage and misery...