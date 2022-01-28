Subscribe Today
Susan O’Keeffe: Media should not let Russia-Ukraine distract from Boris Johnson

Both stories matter so if you hear someone trying to dismiss one above another be alert

Susan O'Keeffe
28th January, 2022
Susan O’Keeffe: Media should not let Russia-Ukraine distract from Boris Johnson
‘Politicians in all countries watch each other and learn lessons on what the electorate might tolerate and how far they can push.’ Picture: Getty

When politicians themselves start to disrespect politics by throwing away the last remnants of morality and respect, then there is no earthly reason for citizens to retain any respect for the system either.

And while we don’t have a political leader in Ireland who responds to questions with the words ‘total rhubarb,’ or one who gets ‘ambushed’ by a cake on his birthday, this does not make us, or our politics, immune to the behaviour...

