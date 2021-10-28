Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Susan O’Keeffe: Lonely Planet’s view of Dublin is different to the reality for so many of its citizens

A proper sustainable city would tear up every guide book, every top ten and every bucket list of places to visit before I die list

Susan O'Keeffe
28th October, 2021
Susan O’Keeffe: Lonely Planet’s view of Dublin is different to the reality for so many of its citizens
‘Recently announced plans to tear down some of the city’s original fabric, as at Merchant’s Arch laneway, in order to build a new hotel, seem at odds with the idea of Dublin’ unique character being retained.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ironic that the global phenomenon that is Lonely Planet, (LP) should bear a name so at odds with its 21st century business. Ironic too that it now effectively removes the “loneliness” from various destinations around the globe, by including them in their designated “top 10” sections – top cities, top countries and top regions.

Dublin was listed this week as No 7 in its cities’ chart, because LP considers its “approach to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Fran Lebowitz: a pin-striped-clad portal to another time who has gained a new generation of admirers among younger women

Edel Coffey: The long, slow liberation of getting old

Columnists Edel Coffey 4 days ago
‘If you can remember a night out in Coppers, were you really there?’

Nadine O’Regan: What is it that we do in nightclubs again?

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 4 days ago
‘The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has approved the use of boosters this week, so this rollout should be carried out urgently, using every resource currently available.’ Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Boosters and regulations our only option

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe 1 week ago
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Massive expansion in size of state will continue – but how will this money-printing experiment end?

Columnists Dan O'Brien 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1