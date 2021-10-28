Susan O’Keeffe: Lonely Planet’s view of Dublin is different to the reality for so many of its citizens

Ironic that the global phenomenon that is Lonely Planet, (LP) should bear a name so at odds with its 21st century business. Ironic too that it now effectively removes the “loneliness” from various destinations around the globe, by including them in their designated “top 10” sections – top cities, top countries and top regions.

Dublin was listed this week as No 7 in its cities’ chart, because LP considers its “approach to...