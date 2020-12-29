Susan O’Keeffe: Lack of national vaccine ICT system an inconceivable blunder
Somebody didn’t get the finger out in 2020 to make this happen — they better be working 24/7 now to right this wrong
In the quiet of Stephen’s Day, a low-key photo opp of the first batch of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Ireland just as the new UK strain of the coronavirus was identified here. The mixed messages they provided seemed somehow in keeping with the year we have just experienced and the year we are facing.
And no matter which way this news was delivered, people will continue to worry about both the health and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Cathal Mac Coille: Epic scientific achievement is a beacon of hope for the future
The science community’s response to the pandemic has been nothing short of inspirational – and will hopefully encourage the next generation of Stem professionals
Elaine Byrne: Decade of Commemorations is the story of individual suffering
As we face into the centenaries of the creation of Northern Ireland, of Partition, of the Anglo-Irish Treaty and the end of the War of Independence, is it possible to agree that all those who were killed should be remembered?
Colin Murphy: Santa knows what’s good and bad about devices for children
Concerns about kids spending too much time on screen devices go back to the 1970s, but there’s no reason to panic
Lucinda Creighton: Europe facing an uncertain future without Merkel’s steadying hand
The German chancellor is stepping down next September, having shown herself to be a calm and unifying leader during the divisive monetary chaos and a true Christian Democrat in her handling of the migrant crisis