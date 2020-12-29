Subscribe Today
Susan O’Keeffe: Lack of national vaccine ICT system an inconceivable blunder

Somebody didn’t get the finger out in 2020 to make this happen — they better be working 24/7 now to right this wrong

Susan O'Keeffe
29th December, 2020
Susan O’Keeffe: Lack of national vaccine ICT system an inconceivable blunder
‘The vaccine is currently our only cause for real optimism’. Picture: Getty

In the quiet of Stephen’s Day, a low-key photo opp of the first batch of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Ireland just as the new UK strain of the coronavirus was identified here. The mixed messages they provided seemed somehow in keeping with the year we have just experienced and the year we are facing.

And no matter which way this news was delivered, people will continue to worry about both the health and...

