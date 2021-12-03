Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Susan O’Keeffe: IFAC’s analysis deserve to be discussed by civil servants and advisors in a public way

Any rejection of the Council’s advice must be grounded in solid argument

Susan O'Keeffe
3rd December, 2021
Susan O’Keeffe: IFAC’s analysis deserve to be discussed by civil servants and advisors in a public way
IFAC analysis suggests there will be ‘significant additional costs’ incurred in efforts to tackle the effect of climate change that do not fall under other changes to be delivered under the NDP. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Advice always carries a weakening caveat. No matter who is supplying advice at any time, in reality, that advice is really an opinion, broader and deeper if formed by a group, but an opinion nonetheless. Advice has a role to play across all strategic and planning decisions, especially on behalf of a nation, but that role can be hazy and ill-defined. And sometimes deliberately so.

One of the less obvious fallouts from this pandemic is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

We know that 2022 will bring massive change in how we cope with this pandemic, because it must. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: ‘Living with Covid’ strategy emerges as the only realistic option

Coronavirus Susan O'Keeffe
A cheeseboard makes a good emergency present to have in case you want to reciprocate for a surprise gift

Nadine O’Regan: ’Tis the season to live in the present

Columnists Nadine O’Regan
A passion for stationery might give you a clue as to what you would like to do in life. Picture: Getty

Kathleen MacMahon: The tools of one’s trade are precious things indeed

Columnists Kathleen MacMahon
‘Barry Keoghan is far from the only person I’ve seen on social media doing a spot of manifesting’. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Nadine O’Regan: The downsides of manifesting your destiny to the world

Columnists Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1