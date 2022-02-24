Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Susan O’Keeffe: Europe’s great challenge will be to remain united against Putin’s tyranny

The EU has never been tested at war and must now stand together in what could be a dark and lengthy conflict

Susan O'Keeffe
24th February, 2022
Susan O’Keeffe: Europe’s great challenge will be to remain united against Putin’s tyranny
‘Now Putin, his oligarchs and the wider group of business investors have seized their moment and thrown down the gauntlet to the world.’ Picture: Getty

The sense of betrayal on the part of Ukrainian people this week has been heart-wrenching in its normality. They are people who believed and wanted to believe that “their brothers” who “speak the same language as us” would never take the giant step to invade. Now they feel let down. Not in the way the world does, but literally as if family had turned to destroy them.

They knew the threat...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Plumbing accidents may cost you a fortune, but they are rarely fatal. Picture: Getty

Anton Savage: Helping a friend out can give rise to that sinking feeling

Columnists Anton Savage
Soulja Boy: found fame with songs that had the same titles as 50 Cent’s tracks. Picture: WireImage

Nadine O’Regan: Got a great novel to promote? Make sure the name sounds familiar

Columnists Nadine O’Regan
‘The irony is that NWCI has billed this event as a rally, with its current slogan No Woman Left Behind. Except of course, if they happen to be members of these three excluded parties.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: National Women’s Council should correct mistake which breaks its momentum

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe
Robert Pattinson: the very definition of replaceable in the Batman role

Nadine O’Regan: Oscars losing their lustre as stars shine dimmer than before

Columnists Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1