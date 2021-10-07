Subscribe Today
Susan O’Keeffe: Boris Johnson’s latest slogan can only be deemed delusional

The British Prime Minister’s pledge to create a ‘high wage, high skilled economy’ ignores the many chaotic elements of the post-Brexit reality he helped to bring about

Susan O'Keeffe
7th October, 2021
‘There are specific markers for high wage, high skilled economies. These include low crime rates, high investment in all levels of education, good health systems, lower pollution and a clear acknowledgement of the value of a good work/life balance.’ Picture: Getty

In the middle of pigs being slaughtered, milk being thrown down the drain and queues for petrol, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has addressed his party conference, the country and the wider world, and pledged to create a “high wage, high skilled economy.”

While the rest of his speech definitely had throwaway status, this particular mantra looks set to become as familiar as “take back control” or “build back better”, Someone in Downing...

