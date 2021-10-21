Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Susan O’Keeffe: Boosters and regulations our only option

This virus has already tested human ingenuity and resilience beyond any other. It looks as if it will continue to do so for some time yet

Susan O'Keeffe
21st October, 2021
Susan O’Keeffe: Boosters and regulations our only option
‘The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has approved the use of boosters this week, so this rollout should be carried out urgently, using every resource currently available.’ Picture: Getty

The autumn-winter landscape has changed dramatically in the past two weeks, pushing the pandemic back onto the political, social and economic agendas. Instead of the calmer, more settled approach that the Irish public, in common, with the rest of the world, had adopted in order to live with Covid-19, all is once again on the threshold of a new turmoil. It seems that the virus has not yet played out and we are collectively unsure...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Massive expansion in size of state will continue – but how will this money-printing experiment end?

Columnists Dan O'Brien 4 days ago
Jesy Nelson of Little Mix: a grab for attention?

Nadine O’Regan: Will video kill the R&B star?

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 4 days ago
‘If the oil executives have to march in and face tough questions at the Oversight Committee, a tectonic plate in one of the greatest oil-guzzling nations on the planet will have shifted – in plain sight.’ Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Oil executives being held to public account is welcome and overdue

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe 1 week ago
‘There are specific markers for high wage, high skilled economies. These include low crime rates, high investment in all levels of education, good health systems, lower pollution and a clear acknowledgement of the value of a good work/life balance.’ Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Boris Johnson’s latest slogan can only be deemed delusional

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1