Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

State must step up to the plate to save the economy

As a difficult winter looms, governmental support is utterly crucial if we want to prevent the economy completely tanking

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
30th August, 2020
Grafton Street earlier this month: Retail sales data from the Central Statistics Office show a bounce in July, but it was not evenly spread across all retailers. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The egregious flouting of Covid-19 public health rules at the Oireachtas golf society outing ten days ago in Clifden has consumed governmental energy like no other event since the pandemic began earlier this year – and the fallout continues to reverberate this weekend.

The pressure of dealing with the controversy has dominated the state’s limited bandwidth to deal with all facets of the coronavirus crisis. Last week was another crucial milestone, as children returned to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tough decisions on pandemic supports need to be made - and made soon

Since economic pain is unavoidable, perhaps we need to find a way forward somewhere between Germany‘s spending and Britain’s cuts

Lucinda Creighton | 4 hours ago

A plague of pessimism and catastrophising stalks the land

People disdain the idea of naively optimistic pollyannas, but as a species it turns out we are far too ready to believe in bad news stories

Colin Murphy | 4 hours ago

Brexit: free trade agreements are not the only show in town

Trade goes on with or without agreements, but while the British are working to make international trade easier when they finally leave, the real risk to their economy may come from restricting access to the the EU’s huge pool of workers

Brian Keegan | 4 hours ago