Sláintecare was a vision, never a plan, and it’s way off schedule

The all-party Sláintecare report was published three and a half years ago. Its ten-year “plan” should now be a third implemented, but work has barely begun. How did we get here?

The report was the result of a year’s worth of work by a special all-party committee. It was said to be the pinnacle achievement of the so-called “new politics” arising from the disparate hung parliament produced by the 2016 general...