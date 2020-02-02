Sunday February 2, 2020
Sinn Féin must show moral courage on modern issues

The party’s weak response to various controversies mean there are legitimate questions about its suitability for government

2nd February, 2020
Mary Lou McDonald eventually apologised for the way Máiría Cahill’s rape allegations were handled, but did not censure the republican movement for the way it handled the issue. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Sinn Féin will decide what the next government will look like. Mary Lou McDonald’s party has held this power since the 2016 election. On the centenary of the 1916 Rising, Sinn Féin recorded its largest ever vote share with almost 14 per cent, up a respectable four points on its 2011 result.

The party‘s relative success at the last election forced Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil into thinking the unthinkable. Never since the...

