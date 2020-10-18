Simpler solutions for taxing digital firms should be possible

Last Tuesday, Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath were able to present a budget against a much better backdrop than exists for many of their counterparts in the developed world. True, the national pandemic response had knocked Vat receipts and income tax receipts, but the shortfall was cushioned by a surge in corporation tax receipts.
Here, corporation tax makes up almost €1 out of every €5 collected in tax. That’s an unusually high ratio by international...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team