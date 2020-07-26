Sunday July 26, 2020
Sex workers marginalised and excluded by culture of censure

Sex trafficking is an affront to human rights, but a group representing sex workers say they were excluded from all discussions on an Irish law enacted in 2017 aimed at tackling the problem but which they say will make it worse

26th July, 2020
The Sex Workers Alliance Ireland of said the 2017 laws on prostitution would mean intelligence about sex trafficking from sex workers and their clients would dry up, and that sex workers would be left more vulnerable to crime

Some of the worst atrocities committed during the first century of this state’s existence resulted from the suppression of minorities. The industrial schools and Magdalene laundries, some of which still existed into the 1990s, were the instruments of a majoritarian moral orthodoxy that saw the ends as justifying the means.

The victims of this culture of abuse have varied over time, but there are many well-known cases and examples. There was the banning...

