Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Selective use of data won’t help healthcare workers – or anyone

The dramatic claims and counterclaims with regard to the rate of Covid-19 infection among our healthcare staff are not helpful. What we need is openness and a willingness to learn

28th June, 2020
The infection of healthcare workers with Covid-19 is an important issue that merits focus and attention

Creating a positive, constructive and open learning environment is vital if we are to understand the successes and failures of this country’s management of Covid-19, as well as improve our prospects of greater success in any subsequent waves of infection or a future pandemic.

A descent into headline-making spin, half-baked judgments and premature recriminations, therefore, will damage our public health effort. The approach taken by senior figures now will determine how much will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The politics of language, put to the test

A quantitative text analysis of all programmes for government since 1997 reveals that, on the whole, the 2020 document has internalised changing voter demands

Aidan Regan | 3 hours ago

This three-party coalition is ill equipped for challenges ahead

While commentators enthusiastically welcomed the formation of this government, few of them asked the hard questions about its largely aspirational programme. Sinn Féin will be very satisfied with the outcome

Lucinda Creighton | 3 hours ago

‘A stepping stone towards healing the wounds of the Civil War’

Just as Michael Collins had to compromise on Ireland’s independence, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have taken a pragmatic view of how the two Civil War parties can work together in this new coalition

Nora Owen | 3 hours ago