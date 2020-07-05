Seagulls deserve our respect

I have a certain respect for vermin. I wouldn’t even call it a grudging respect because I really don’t begrudge them anything. They know what they want, they know how to get it, and they know how to disgust people in the process. Vermin are, by old-fashioned definition, wild animals who are harmful to crops, farm animals and game, and/or carry diseases. A modern definition should also include reference to stealing burgers and ice-creams, tormenting...