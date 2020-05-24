Scouting Ireland report shows we are still failing children

The Scouting Ireland report into past cases of sexual abuse was published last Thursday week. It proved to be a 24-hour wonder. Some of us watched the news reports, read the story in the newspaper or listened to the radio headlines. Some of us did not. Then we moved on.

The damning report, by child protection expert Ian Elliott, published its findings and recommendations. Scouting Ireland made a full “organisational apology” to survivors of past...