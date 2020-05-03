Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

School closures reveal the many ways we are failing our most vulnerable students

The lockdown has exposed and aggravated a crisis of inequality in our education system that will affect disadvantaged students’ lives long into the future

3rd May, 2020
The Department of Education responded to the pandemic with a €10 million grant, taken from funds already earmarked for technology in schools

At Larkin Community College in Dublin’s north inner city, the first concern of the staff when the school closed down was not how would their students be educated. It was how would they be fed.

The management team went through their student lists and identified those already receiving supports, such as free lunches and Leap cards. In the first week, the school gave those students vouchers for food. In the second week, they...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

It is our civic duty to demand transparency from our politicans

Health emergency or not, experts of all kinds making extraordinary decisions that hugely affect our lives must be held accountable

Elaine Byrne | 9 hours ago

Off Message: In every dream wedding a heartache

Even if two governments won’t stop our French nuptials going ahead in the autumn, the fear factor will – so now it’s time to make new dreams and plans

Nadine O’Regan | 9 hours ago

Nadine O’Regan: Art for art’s sake? I don’t think so

As a nation, we go on about how great we are at producing creative people. But we only pay lip service, and that doesn’t give them a living

Nadine O’Regan | 9 hours ago