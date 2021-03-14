Royals’ public candour sheds light on universal hurts suffered in private

Oprah Winfrey’s landmark interview with Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed underlying themes of grief, loss and mental health. In the two-hour interview, Meghan Markle spoke of her mental anguish and suicidal thoughts.

"I just didn't want to be alive any more,” the pregnant mother of a one-year-old said.

She described the emotional distress, isolation and depression she experienced after she became part of the British royal family. She...