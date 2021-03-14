Royals’ public candour sheds light on universal hurts suffered in private
From racial bias to miscarriage, family stress and bereavement, Harry and Meghan’s openness in their Oprah interview will help a lot of people process their own traumas
Oprah Winfrey’s landmark interview with Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed underlying themes of grief, loss and mental health. In the two-hour interview, Meghan Markle spoke of her mental anguish and suicidal thoughts.
"I just didn't want to be alive any more,” the pregnant mother of a one-year-old said.
She described the emotional distress, isolation and depression she experienced after she became part of the British royal family. She...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Emer McLysaght: Letting go of the lockdown
Getting back to ‘normal’ will be strange and, for some of us, downright scary – so let’s just take it one day at a time
Nadine O’Regan: Violence against women is a man problem
For too long, women have been normalising obscene, threatening and sometimes violent behaviour by men. It has to stop now
Deirdre Heenan: Sinn Féin granted a free run in the US by the complacency of its opponents
The party’s advertising blitz in the American media is part of an attempt to shape the narrative around a referendum on unity
Nadine O’Regan: Fresh female voices seize their moment
From Denise Chaila to Róisín Kiberd, brilliant Irish women are today at the forefront of our culture like never before