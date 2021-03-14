Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Royals’ public candour sheds light on universal hurts suffered in private

From racial bias to miscarriage, family stress and bereavement, Harry and Meghan’s openness in their Oprah interview will help a lot of people process their own traumas

Elaine Byrne
14th March, 2021
Royals’ public candour sheds light on universal hurts suffered in private
‘Despite the gilded lives of royalty, with their castles, palaces and fairytale lifestyles, Harry and Meghan’s story is relatable to many’

Oprah Winfrey’s landmark interview with Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed underlying themes of grief, loss and mental health. In the two-hour interview, Meghan Markle spoke of her mental anguish and suicidal thoughts.

"I just didn't want to be alive any more,” the pregnant mother of a one-year-old said.

She described the emotional distress, isolation and depression she experienced after she became part of the British royal family. She...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

While I long to get out of lockdown, I’m also worried about leaving the safety of the coronavirus bubble where terrifying obligations are almost an impossibility and the internet tells us it’s okay to be tired and unproductive

Emer McLysaght: Letting go of the lockdown

Columnists Emer McLysaght 4 hours ago
Sarah Everard was walking home from a friend’s house in Clapham in London last week when she disappeared

Nadine O’Regan: Violence against women is a man problem

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 4 hours ago
Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin leader: the party is mounting a large promotional drive in the American media Pic: Fergal Phillips

Deirdre Heenan: Sinn Féin granted a free run in the US by the complacency of its opponents

Columnists Deirdre Heenan 4 hours ago
Denise Chaila with her Choice Music Prize which she won on Thursday

Nadine O’Regan: Fresh female voices seize their moment

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1