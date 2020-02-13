Race for opposition looks like a win-win for Sinn Féin

The rush to the opposition benches is turning to a stampede; the first proof that the political landscape has indeed been transformed. Fine Gael has continued to insist that it will not enter coalition with Sinn Féin. Labour has followed suit, accompanied by its leader Brendan Howlin stepping down. Micheál Martin is joining in as he tries to ensure that Fianna Fáil is not cracked down the middle over the issue of doing business...