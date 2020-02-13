Race for opposition looks like a win-win for Sinn Féin

The rush to the opposition benches is turning to a stampede; the first proof that the political landscape has indeed been transformed. Fine Gael has continued to insist that it will not enter coalition with Sinn Féin. Labour has followed suit, accompanied by its leader Brendan Howlin stepping down. Micheál Martin is joining in as he tries to ensure that Fianna Fáil is not cracked down the middle over the issue of doing business...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team