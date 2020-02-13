Thursday February 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Race for opposition looks like a win-win for Sinn Féin

McDonald’s party knows failure to enter government could lead to a fresh election and more seats or else a realignment of Irish politics

13th February, 2020
Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill with the enlarged Sinn Féin parliamentary party. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The rush to the opposition benches is turning to a stampede; the first proof that the political landscape has indeed been transformed. Fine Gael has continued to insist that it will not enter coalition with Sinn Féin. Labour has followed suit, accompanied by its leader Brendan Howlin stepping down. Micheál Martin is joining in as he tries to ensure that Fianna Fáil is not cracked down the middle over the issue of doing business...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sinn Féin won’t be able to enter coalition without compromising

The party’s fuzzy promise of change struck a chord but some of its flagship policies are unlikely to survive coalition talks

Cathal Mac Coille | 3 days ago

Ireland’s trade concerns must align with our diplomatic efforts

The next minister for foreign affairs and trade will need the skills to ensure that free trade keeps the peace

Brian Keegan | 4 days ago

Coronavirus in Ireland: hope for the best and plan for the worst

There are no cases here so far, but it’s important for businesses to have a detailed contingency plan in place in case staff contract the novel coronoavirus, which has infected up to 20 per cent of the population in China

Sam McConkey | 4 days ago