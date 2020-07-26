Sunday July 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Quality of outcome, not access, is all that matters in healthcare

Public versus private is the wrong focus: better treatment options and patient outcomes should be our aim

26th July, 2020
Cancer care such as chemotherapy ground to a halt during the first few months of the Covid-19 crisis as private hospitals were taken over by the HSE

We finally have a new government and a new Minister for Health. But can we look forward to any fresh thinking, or will we continue to witness the same old same old when it comes to our health service?

A focused review of our Covid-19 crisis response might provide some clues as to how we should plan for the near future. In its time of deepest crisis, rather than ramping up its own services, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Emer McLysaght: Italia 90 was a time to remember, even if you weren’t alive

That summer of hope and possibility that changed how we felt about ourselves culminated in absolutely no trophy at all, but that is beside the point

Emer McLysaght | 8 hours ago

Off Message: Rant over – it’s 2020, after all

So many artists, brands and businesses are struggling that poking fun at anything seems off the table these days. It’s too serious now for that, and too sad

Nadine O’Regan | 8 hours ago

However much we give, we still get back more from the EU

Ireland’s €1.5 billion annual contribution to the Covid-19 recovery fund is a drop in the ocean next to the vast financial and economic benefits we get from Europe

Lucinda Creighton | 8 hours ago