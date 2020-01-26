Putting cash in buyers’ pockets won’t solve housing crisis

In an interview with Matt Cooper on Today FM last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recounted how as a junior doctor he bought his first home at the age of just 24. It’s an anecdote he has told before about the differences between the housing market back then and now. The reaction on both the station’s WhatsApp account and on social media derided the Taoiseach for being out of touch with the reality facing those in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team