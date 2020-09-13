Sunday September 13, 2020
Powerful testimony breaks through culture of silence to call out problem of harassment

UCD academic Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin has shown survivors that they do not have to ‘put up with’ harassment – there are legal consequences

13th September, 2020
Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, assistant professor at UCD School of Mathematics and Statistics, has spoken out about the harassment she encountered while working at the university. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin has performed a public service to the nation. In her recent Irish Times interview, the accomplished UCD academic lit a fire under internal sexual harassment procedures within Ireland’s third-level institutions.

In recounting her personal experience, she has started a long-overdue conversation.

Sexual harassment is made possible in a university environment because of the precarious working conditions of junior staff, and because of the way the...

