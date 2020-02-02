Sunday February 2, 2020
Politicians need strong policies, not winning personalities

Voters need to see beyond the showbiz politics and put candidates’ competence, vision and substance over ‘empathy’ and charisma

2nd February, 2020
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Catherine Noone. The senator apologised to the Taoiseach for calling him autistic. Picture: Barbara Lindberg

The question of “empathy” among our politicians has been a significant topic in the Election 2020 campaign. Commentators have deemed a purported lack of empathy on the part of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to be a major failing, to the extent that Fine Gael candidate Catherine Noone made it her business to explain this apparent issue away, doing so in a rather offensive and ill-informed manner.

The fact that this topic has become such a...

