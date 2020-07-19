Sunday July 19, 2020
Pat Rabbitte: Too many cooks spoil the government broth

The plethora of junior ministers and special advisers is an embarrassment in light of the tough times we’re facing

19th July, 2020
The government has seriously overshot the runway, and appears entirely insensitive to how badly this extravagance goes down with average taxpayers

Since achieving his long-time political ambition the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, gives the impression that if he had ducks they would drown. Who would have guessed that the new government would be so lacking in sure-footedness on the routine things? But then it’s the small things that trip you up.

Any destabilising threat to the government we were told would come from the divisions in the Greens, a party determined to press...

