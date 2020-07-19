Pat Rabbitte: Too many cooks spoil the government broth

Since achieving his long-time political ambition the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, gives the impression that if he had ducks they would drown. Who would have guessed that the new government would be so lacking in sure-footedness on the routine things? But then it’s the small things that trip you up.

Any destabilising threat to the government we were told would come from the divisions in the Greens, a party determined to press...