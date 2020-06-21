Pat Rabbitte: This coalition government would reconcile a century of discord

The manoeuvrings in the Green Party have been successful in distracting attention from the historic political rapprochement happening before our eyes. Just as we prepare for the centenary excavations of a particularly grisly chapter in our history, the two parties whose antecedents fought the Civil War look like being ensconced in the same government.

It is a momentous development, even if we have lost our capacity to be surprised. Hardliners in both Fianna Fáil and...