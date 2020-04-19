Pat Rabbitte: Labour must go into government to ensure it’s no longer business as usual

No political leader wants to make decisions likely to split his party, not least if that leader is newly elected. And Alan Kelly is no different. He may have a reputation as something of a political bruiser – as well as being shrewd and fiercely energetic – but he is not reckless.
The new Labour leader faces a steeper climb than that confronted by any of his predecessors in the state’s oldest political party. The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team