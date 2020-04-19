Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pat Rabbitte: Labour must go into government to ensure it’s no longer business as usual

While conventional wisdom says it’s easier to come back from opposition, in these unprecedented times, it would be better to have direct influence on the big decisions

19th April, 2020
Labour leader Alan Kelly; party members will wonder whether the last four years in opposition advanced the party’s recovery. Picture:Leah Farrell/RollingNews

No political leader wants to make decisions likely to split his party, not least if that leader is newly elected. And Alan Kelly is no different. He may have a reputation as something of a political bruiser – as well as being shrewd and fiercely energetic – but he is not reckless.

The new Labour leader faces a steeper climb than that confronted by any of his predecessors in the state’s oldest political party. The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The Last Post: Unpalatable issue of public sector pay can’t be ignored

Pressure on TDs to share the financial pain could eventually result in all public sector workers taking a pay cut

Matt Cooper | 6 hours ago

Aidan Regan: Irish voters have moved to the left, but can the government follow?

The data from the February general election shows a clear shift to the centre-left by voters. But as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael prepare to go into coalition, it seems unlikely that they will take a similar turn leftwards

Aidan Regan | 6 hours ago

Appetite for Distraction: Are you ‘doing nothing’ incorrectly? Let’s find out

These are unprecedented times, and it‘s perfectly okay to binge on Netflix/stay in bed/other. But is your isolation game as good as it should be?

Emer McLysaght | 6 hours ago