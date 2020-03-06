On the 109th International Women’s Day, we still have a long way to go

This week, celebrations of International Women’s Day happen to have coincided with the end of Elizabeth Warren’s campaign to be the Democratic candidate to run against Donald Trump. Tulsi Gabbard remains in the race, a very distant third between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, but the fact is the winner of November’s presidential election will be a man.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team