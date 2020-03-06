Friday March 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

On the 109th International Women’s Day, we still have a long way to go

The end of Elizabeth Warren’s presidential primary campaign is just one development that shows the obstacles to women achieving equality

6th March, 2020
Elizabeth Warren announces the suspension of her presidential campaign on Thursday. The senator started the campaign with high hopes but was beaten into third place in her home state. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

This week, celebrations of International Women’s Day happen to have coincided with the end of Elizabeth Warren’s campaign to be the Democratic candidate to run against Donald Trump. Tulsi Gabbard remains in the race, a very distant third between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, but the fact is the winner of November’s presidential election will be a man.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Coronavirus could give the next recession a 1970s feel

A shock to global supply chains and a retreat behind national borders could ultimately push inflation up, not down

Kenneth Rogoff | 2 days ago

EU must wake up to reality of China’s booming economy

Europe beware – China’s aggressive industrial policy offers an alternative economic model that threatens to leave us all behind

Aidan Regan | 5 days ago

UN list signals risks of doing business in occupied territories

Database will deter companies from engaging with Israel’s illegal settlement policy

Ray Murphy | 5 days ago