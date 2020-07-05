Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Off Message: Zooming in on the case for gender equality

Technologies such as Zoom are there to make us more efficient in our working lives from home. But they’ve also had the curious effect of humanising us to our peers, and changing attitudes in the process

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
5th July, 2020
Dr Clare Wenham and her daughter Scarlett, who played a starring role in a recent BBC interview

It’s every parent’s nightmare: you're in the middle of doing a Skype call from home for BBC television when your child decides to blunder into the frame, an all-singing, all-dancing wrecking ball for your carefully constructed professional self.

Many television viewers will recall the case of Robert E Kelly, the South Korea professor, who was being interviewed live on the BBC in 2017 when two of his children burst through the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Facebook battles blowback on hate speech

Why would a big advertiser entrust its reputation to a company that scores so low with its users?

Willie O'Reilly | 6 hours ago

Brian Hayes: Donohoe in the running to chair EU power group

The Finance Minister is well regarded by his ministerial peers in the influential Eurogroup and if he succeeds in becoming its chairman, it would give Ireland considerable say on the EU’s response to the Covid-19 crisis

Brian Hayes | 6 hours ago

Seagulls deserve our respect

From seagulls to pigeons to even rats, you might not like vermin, but you have to admire their tenacity – and you may as well, because there’s no getting rid of them

Emer McLysaght | 6 hours ago