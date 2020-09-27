Sunday September 27, 2020
Off Message: Who would vote for the party pooper who banned TikTok?

Donald Trump’s plans to crash TikTok’s party may be a distraction from his failure to deal with the pandemic, but we won’t let him spoil our fun

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
27th September, 2020
Donald Trump’s threat to ban TikTok in the US reads like an opportunistic move by the US president to distract voters from thinking about Covid-19

On the list of things Donald Trump needs to achieve in 2020, I wouldn’t have thought that looming near the top would be banning TikTok in the United States unless the Chinese-owned company accedes to his various demands regarding ownership. But so it proves. Who cares about dealing with Covid-19, eh?

Depending on unfolding court proceedings this week, TikTok could be banned, at least temporarily, from being available to download in the app store...

