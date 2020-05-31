Sunday May 31, 2020
Off Message: We need to talk about the language of hate

Several recent events, two of which appeared in shocking detail on social media, have highlighted how bias and the ugly language that goes with it will continue to thrive if we as a society do not call it out at every opportunity

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
31st May, 2020
Amy Cooper was sacked from her job at investment firm Franklin Templeton after falsely accusing an African American of attacking her

Alison Roman had no idea how profoundly her life was about to change when she woke up one morning in May to discover that Chrissy Teigen had written several Twitter posts about her.

Roman, a columnist for the New York Times and cookery book writer, had recently done an interview, published earlier that month, in which she talked about her career, suggesting that she was a more humble, small-scale producer than Teigen, the entrepreneur, social...

