Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Off Message: Under lockdown, it’s the little things that matter

Living under effective house arrest means appreciating online shopping, and those wonderful moments of anticipation when the doorbell rings, signifying the arrival of your latest must-have purchase

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
10th May, 2020
The delivery of an online shopping purchase is fast becoming a highlight of my non-eventful days. Picture: Getty

When I was a kid, there was a guy who used to arrive at our house every Friday. His name was John, but our family rarely used it when talking about him, because John had a title that was far more important. To us, John was The Video Man: the guy who rented us VHS tapes of the latest releases from Hollywood.

John had films like Top Gun, Gremlins and The Goonies stuffed into his...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

TV Review: Murphy’s flawed fairytale of Los Angeles

Post-war look at Hollywood invokes too much make-believe

Emmanuel Kehoe | 4 hours ago

Tech View: Zoom in a race against time to clean up its act

The videoconferencing app’s popularity has exploded during the coronavirus crisis, but with that popularity has come a host of privacy and security-related headaches

Emmet Ryan | 4 hours ago

Cathal Mac Coille: Next government needs to under-promise when it comes to recovery

The state can’t possibly meet the demands of every sector hit by the virus – especially when we don’t know what a post-Covid world will look like

Cathal Mac Coille | 4 hours ago